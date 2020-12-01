2,706 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $769,893,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 718,914 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,687,000 after acquiring an additional 496,537 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $107,048,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.04.

SPOT stock opened at $291.37 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $299.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

