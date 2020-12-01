16,037 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,621 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,084,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,844,000 after buying an additional 166,734 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,594,000 after buying an additional 473,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,476,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,567,000 after buying an additional 1,002,340 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Shares of RY opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.26.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

