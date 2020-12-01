1,587 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $149.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

