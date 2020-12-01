14,248 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 298.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 175.5% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 26.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. ValuEngine raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,800 shares of company stock worth $11,927,439. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.54, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

