1,315 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $170.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cfra raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

