$0.65 EPS Expected for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cohen & Steers.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.24. Cohen & Steers has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.23.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohen & Steers (CNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.