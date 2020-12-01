$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.49. United Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $468,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,318.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,945.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,911,000 after buying an additional 2,350,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 3,370.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,692,000 after buying an additional 515,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Bankshares by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 260,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,656,000 after buying an additional 237,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in United Bankshares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,997,000 after buying an additional 217,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

