$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. Atlassian reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $225.05 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $228.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.70 and its 200 day moving average is $184.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $1,171,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

