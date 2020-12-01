-$0.20 EPS Expected for Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.14). Proteostasis Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Proteostasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTI. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 138.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 69,211 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTI opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.31. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

