Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zynga by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -274.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $2,271,871.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,666 shares of company stock worth $3,838,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

