Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

Shares of ZBH opened at $150.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 937.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.46.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

