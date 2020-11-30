Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $131,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $10,042,082.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,543.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 747,066 shares of company stock worth $76,337,703. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ Z opened at $108.05 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

