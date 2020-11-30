Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $10,042,082.96 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $10,042,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Z opened at $108.05 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.
