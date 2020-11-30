Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $10,042,082.96 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Erik C. Blachford sold 88,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $10,042,082.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Z opened at $108.05 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

