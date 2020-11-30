YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director Sells $638,128.86 in Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $638,128.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $64.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.87.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

