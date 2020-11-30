WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) versus Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Head-To-Head Comparison

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WOWI and Allied Esports Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.43 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.15

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for WOWI and Allied Esports Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.36%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than WOWI.

Profitability

This table compares WOWI and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment -139.42% -59.30% -37.26%

Risk and Volatility

WOWI has a beta of -1.88, meaning that its share price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats WOWI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WOWI

WOWI, Inc., an early-stage company, engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and businesses in the legal cannabis industry in the United States. The company also provides packaging and labeling, as well as equipment and real property leasing services to various companies. In addition, it offers a plethora of consulting services, including proper business structure and management services in the legal cannabis space serving cultivations, growers, extractors, and dispensaries that operate legally in states that has legal medicinal and/or recreational legislation. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

