Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom Sells 25,000 Shares

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $1,883,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,203,369.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $75.69 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Workiva by 578.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

