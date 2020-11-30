Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,266,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 64,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.37, for a total value of $30,423,162.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,063,305.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,375 shares of company stock valued at $105,729,304 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $471.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.14 billion, a PE ratio of 604.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.42.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.56.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.