Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Takes $148,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

In related news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

