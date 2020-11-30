Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 3,740 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,652,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 113,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 69,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Shares of CB stock opened at $151.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

