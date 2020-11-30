Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 309 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

VCR opened at $264.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.75. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $265.06.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

