Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,500 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 36.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,294,000 after purchasing an additional 848,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Discovery by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,653,000 after purchasing an additional 334,342 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,638,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

DISCA opened at $27.48 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

