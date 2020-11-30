Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 176 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in McKesson by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson stock opened at $180.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.36. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.