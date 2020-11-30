Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 150 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after acquiring an additional 277,390 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in AMETEK by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE AME opened at $119.77 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $121.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,571 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.