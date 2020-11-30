Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 125 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $306.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.98 and its 200-day moving average is $320.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

