Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,000 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI opened at $129.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.05. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.65.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

