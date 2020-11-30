Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Raises Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 28.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEP opened at $13.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

HEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

