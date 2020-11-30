Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 6,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.