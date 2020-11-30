Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David S. Regnery sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total value of $1,686,156.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,954,356.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,721,590. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.65.

TT opened at $143.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $153.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

