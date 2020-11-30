Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $174,000 Investment in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 118,708 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 235.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 111,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

NYSE VNE opened at $20.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.10 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.