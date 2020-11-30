Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Invests $265,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LTHM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Livent by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Livent by 27,279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Livent by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Livent alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Livent from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

LTHM stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.97. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. Livent’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.