Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Invests $219,000 in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Thor Industries by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO stock opened at $96.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $121.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.43.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THO. ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

