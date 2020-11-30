Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in General Electric by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,092,000 after acquiring an additional 670,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

