Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 11,222 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $716.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

