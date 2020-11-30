Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in DHT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DHT by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 8.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.28 on Monday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $778.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.15%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 140.35%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

