Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,148 ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 87,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,930,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $191.14 on Monday. ICON Public Limited has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $215.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.