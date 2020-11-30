William J. Colombo Sells 47,356 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE DKS opened at $59.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 127.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $179,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

