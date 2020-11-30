WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) and Star Struck (OTCMKTS:SRSK) Financial Review

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) and Star Struck (OTCMKTS:SRSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WESCO International and Star Struck, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WESCO International 0 3 6 1 2.80 Star Struck 0 0 0 0 N/A

WESCO International presently has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.51%. Given WESCO International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WESCO International is more favorable than Star Struck.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WESCO International and Star Struck’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WESCO International $8.36 billion 0.40 $223.43 million $5.20 12.86 Star Struck N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WESCO International has higher revenue and earnings than Star Struck.

Risk and Volatility

WESCO International has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Struck has a beta of 5.17, meaning that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WESCO International and Star Struck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WESCO International 1.42% 8.34% 3.01% Star Struck N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WESCO International beats Star Struck on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries. It also distributes wires, cables, raceways, metallic and non-metallic conduits, and coupling and fittings; and communications and security products, including structured cabling systems, broadband products, low voltage specialty systems, specialty wire and cable products, equipment racks and cabinets, access controls, alarms, cameras, and paging and voice solutions. In addition, the company sells electrical distribution and controls comprising circuit breakers, transformers, switchboards, panel boards, metering products, and busway products; lamps, fixtures, ballasts, and lighting control products; and motor control devices, drives, relays, timers, pushbuttons, operator interfaces, switches, interconnects, programmable controllers, industrial computers and network, and surge and power protection products. Further, it provides supply chain management and logistics services; and value-added services in the areas of construction, e-commerce, energy and sustainability, engineering, production support, safety and security, supply chain optimization, training, and working capital. It serves industrial firms, electrical and data communications contractors, utilities, commercial organizations, institutions, and governmental entities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Star Struck Company Profile

Star Struck, Ltd. distributes tools, supplies, and equipment to the jewelry industry. The company offers gold testers, precision jewelry gauges, microscopes, magnifiers and loupes, diamond and gold scales and weights, plating systems and supplies, engraving systems, ultrasonic cleaners, steam cleaners and ionic jewelry cleaning systems, jewelry findings, anti-tarnish liners, cotton filled boxes, bench tools, rolling mills, watch repair parts, watch battery replacement tools, and other jewelry supplies, as well as jewelry repair envelopes, forms, layaway, and appraisal products. It also provides adhesives, batteries, customized merchandise bags, diamond accessories, diamond meters and filters, displays, glass display domes, engravers, gift accessories, miscellaneous jewelry retail items, money detectors counterfeit and money counters, pliers, polish and protect products, retail pricing products, ring sizing products, jeweler's screwdrivers, soldering aids, tweezers, watch parts and tools, watch tools, watch straps, and welding products. The company also offers products through its online store and online catalog. Star Struck, Ltd. was formerly known as SBM Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Star Struck, Ltd. in May 1993. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bethel, Connecticut.

