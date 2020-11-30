Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,131,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,318,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 175,360 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 100,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 65,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,599 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.34.

WFC opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

