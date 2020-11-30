Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 39.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.94, for a total transaction of $523,622.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,432,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,646,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 466,705 shares of company stock worth $137,323,883. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W opened at $260.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.72 and its 200-day moving average is $249.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

