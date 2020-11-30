Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Mirova grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

