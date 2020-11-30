W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,290 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $138,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,174,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,296,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.