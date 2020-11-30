Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,059,687,000 after buying an additional 264,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,418,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,729,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,809,000 after buying an additional 726,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,510,170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,727,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

In related news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $226.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

