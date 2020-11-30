Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $226.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

