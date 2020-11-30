Verso (NYSE:VRS) & Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) Financial Comparison

Verso (NYSE:VRS) and Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Verso and Orchids Paper Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verso 0 0 1 1 3.50 Orchids Paper Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verso currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 124.18%. Given Verso’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verso is more favorable than Orchids Paper Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Verso shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Verso shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Orchids Paper Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verso and Orchids Paper Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verso $2.44 billion 0.15 $96.00 million ($0.19) -58.11 Orchids Paper Products $186.68 million 0.00 -$37.67 million N/A N/A

Verso has higher revenue and earnings than Orchids Paper Products.

Volatility and Risk

Verso has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchids Paper Products has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verso and Orchids Paper Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verso 9.89% 0.45% 0.27% Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Verso beats Orchids Paper Products on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products. Its paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, including catalogs, magazines, and commercial printing applications, such as high-end advertising brochures, annual reports, and direct-mail advertising; and specialty applications comprising flexible packaging, and label and converting. The company was formerly known as Verso Paper Corp. and changed its name to Verso Corporation in January 2015. Verso Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio.

Orchids Paper Products Company Profile

Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market.

