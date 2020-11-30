Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,542 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after purchasing an additional 735,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,199,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,118,000 after buying an additional 50,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,529,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,086,000 after buying an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $201.79 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $202.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

