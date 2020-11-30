Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 153.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,100 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 90,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 166,921 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.