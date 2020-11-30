Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of Ulta Beauty worth $30,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $281.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.09. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.70.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

