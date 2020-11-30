Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.24% of Ulta Beauty worth $30,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.4% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 43,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $359,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 149.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $281.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

