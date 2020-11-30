U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Sells $381,500.00 in Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of USCR opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.18 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.53. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $43.35.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on USCR. Truist raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

