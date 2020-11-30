U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director Sells $381,500.00 in Stock

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $381,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of USCR opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.18 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.53. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $43.35.
U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on USCR. Truist raised their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
