U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 52,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 38,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

NYSE:USB opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

